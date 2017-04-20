 
image for Cejas pluma: la nueva tendencia que todas las mujeres quieren llevar

Cejas pluma: la nueva tendencia que todas las mujeres quieren llevar

20 de abril de 2017
Por:

¿Por qué pintarte las cejas? Basta con decir que enmarcan el rostro. Quizás quieras hacerlo con la nueva tendencia de moda llamada #featherbrows, la cual trata de imitar el aspecto de una pluma. ¡Sí, así como lo lees… el de una pluma de ave!

Quien ha puesto a las amantes del make up y a las seguidoras de Instagram de cabeza es su creadora Stella Sirone, maquilladora finlandesa, quien mediante su cuenta en la red social muestra propuestas atrevidas que han tenido mucha acogida y, como era de esperarse tiene cada vez más adeptos, aunque parezca una locura creerlo.

Lo mejor de todo es que esta moda no la ha creado Cara Delevingne con sus tupidas cejas, sino una profesional quien jamás creyó que numerosas usuarias comenzarían a usarla. Incluso en una de sus fotos comentó: “Nota mental: cuando haces una broma sobre empezar una divertida tendencia de cejas, la gente se lo tomará en serio y… bueno, que empiece la tendencia”.

Es más, si quieres unirte a feather brows, tienes que aprenderla. Jayblissy, usuaria de esta red, usa vaselina y un cepillo para cejas. ¡Mira el procedimiento!

My girl @lifeofablueberry tried the feather brow trend that I’ve seen everywhere lately!! Her brows are so full and thick 😩😩😍😍 I think she did an amazing job!! What do you think loves?? Repost @lifeofablueberry ALSO DONT BE RUDE!!! it’s a look that’s been going around on social media and she thought she’d try it for FUN!! No harm in that. ❤️❤️ ・・・ F E A T H E R B R O W S 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 I had to try this new trend started by @Stella.s.makeup hahahha 😂😂😂 it was so much fun to film but my hairs are so long & heavy they wouldn’t stick down properly 🙈😂😂😂 Hope you enjoy !!! IT’S JUST FOR FUN 💁🏻🙆🏻 #featherbrows

Una publicación compartida de Jamie Lee 🙋🏼 (@jayblissy) el

Es una locura, lo pudimos constatar al chequear que en Instagram ya se han hecho casi 60.000 publicaciones. ¡Y no es solo para chicas! ¿Estás dispuesta a llevarla?  

Lee más
thumbnail of feature post
6 tintes de cabello que estarán a la moda durante todo este año (FOTOS)
 
 
Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 

Artículos relacionados

 
thumbnail for Consigue el look de Karla Souza
Consigue el look de Karla Souza
thumbnail for Aplicar maquillaje con preservativos está de moda (VIDEO)
Aplicar maquillaje con preservativos está de moda (VIDEO)
thumbnail for Peligrosa moda de belleza con la que podrías quedarte sin cejas (VIDEO)
Peligrosa moda de belleza con la que podrías quedarte sin cejas (VIDEO)
thumbnail for Él es la nueva imagen de una campaña publicitaria de cosméticos
Él es la nueva imagen de una campaña publicitaria de cosméticos
 
 
Tags:  ,
 
 

Comentarios

 
 