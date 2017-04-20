Cejas pluma: la nueva tendencia que todas las mujeres quieren llevar
¿Por qué pintarte las cejas? Basta con decir que enmarcan el rostro. Quizás quieras hacerlo con la nueva tendencia de moda llamada #featherbrows, la cual trata de imitar el aspecto de una pluma. ¡Sí, así como lo lees… el de una pluma de ave!
Quien ha puesto a las amantes del make up y a las seguidoras de Instagram de cabeza es su creadora Stella Sirone, maquilladora finlandesa, quien mediante su cuenta en la red social muestra propuestas atrevidas que han tenido mucha acogida y, como era de esperarse tiene cada vez más adeptos, aunque parezca una locura creerlo.
so i’m starting this new brow trend please recreate it and wear it everyday and dont forget to tag me like and subscribe and hit that bell button🔔😩👌🏻 ALL credits go to my muse @leevittu he came up with this whilst brushing my eyebrows last sunday brow: glue stick skin: @maccosmetics Face&Body foundation C1, @maccosmetics pro longwear concealer NW20, a lot of Fix+ for the wet effect highlight: @katvondbeauty Alchemist Palette (Emerald, Opal, Amethyst) eyeshadows: @lipsicosmetics lipstick on the lid and @maccosmetics matte lipsticks in Frosting and Matte Royal mixed for the inner&outer corners mascara: @maccosmetics in extreme dimension lash mascara in Hold For 10
Lo mejor de todo es que esta moda no la ha creado Cara Delevingne con sus tupidas cejas, sino una profesional quien jamás creyó que numerosas usuarias comenzarían a usarla. Incluso en una de sus fotos comentó: “Nota mental: cuando haces una broma sobre empezar una divertida tendencia de cejas, la gente se lo tomará en serio y… bueno, que empiece la tendencia”.
note to self: when u make a joke about starting a funny brow trend people will take it seriously and…. well. start the trend anyways THANK YOU for all the love and hate on my last pic! i think we should call this #featherbrows so if you actually want to recreate this, pls use the hashtag and tag me in the picture💘 skin: @maccosmetics strobe cream, face&body foundation c1, pro longwear concealer in NC15, fix+ highlight: @maccosmetics Double Gleam brows: glue stick + @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow pomade in Dark Brown eyeshadows: @maccosmetics Texture & Coppering lashes: @ardell_lashes Wispies lips: @lipsicosmetics Leros + clear lip gloss Una publicación compartida de Stella Sironen (@stella.s.makeup) el
Es más, si quieres unirte a feather brows, tienes que aprenderla. Jayblissy, usuaria de esta red, usa vaselina y un cepillo para cejas. ¡Mira el procedimiento!
My girl @lifeofablueberry tried the feather brow trend that I’ve seen everywhere lately!! Her brows are so full and thick 😩😩😍😍 I think she did an amazing job!! What do you think loves?? Repost @lifeofablueberry ALSO DONT BE RUDE!!! it’s a look that’s been going around on social media and she thought she’d try it for FUN!! No harm in that. ❤️❤️ ・・・ F E A T H E R B R O W S 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 I had to try this new trend started by @Stella.s.makeup hahahha 😂😂😂 it was so much fun to film but my hairs are so long & heavy they wouldn’t stick down properly 🙈😂😂😂 Hope you enjoy !!! IT’S JUST FOR FUN 💁🏻🙆🏻 #featherbrows
Es una locura, lo pudimos constatar al chequear que en Instagram ya se han hecho casi 60.000 publicaciones. ¡Y no es solo para chicas! ¿Estás dispuesta a llevarla?
<pistin testiin uusimman instagram-trendin; #featherbrows, joiden takana on super lahjakas @stella.s.makeup. ei menny ihan ku strömsössä. tsekatkaa video bion linkistä 👀> Una publicación compartida de valtteri sandberg (@valtterisandberg) el
