 
image for La moda viral que te reta a maquillarte con comida (VIDEO)

La moda viral que te reta a maquillarte con comida (VIDEO)

2 de diciembre de 2016
Por:

Tutoriales de maquillaje hay cientos en YouTube o en páginas de bloggers, pero este que te vamos a enseñar hoy es muy particular. Se ha hecho viral bajo el hashtag #FaceFullOfFoodChallenge y te reta a maquillarte con alimentos como cacao, mantequilla, harina, queso en polvo, aceite de coco y gelatina.

La creadora de esta novedosa y loca técnica es Raychel Newton, quien hace algunos días subió un video a su cuenta de Instagram y se ha hecho viral. ¡Ha puesto a todas las amantes del make up de cabeza!

Sigue cada uno de sus pasos y logra los mismos excelentes resultados que ella. ¿Te animas?

🍆🥕FACE FULL OF FOOD 🍔🌯 ________________ Lol this is a bit ridiculous but hilariously fun!! I challenge all my friends, you guys, to go out and try this #makeupchallenge for the holidays! 😂😂 🌯Don’t forget to TAG me AND use the hashtags #facefulloffoodchallenge #facefulloffood So I can see! ___________________ #makeuptutorialsx0x #makeupforbarbies #glowedupgirl #makeup_artist_worldwide_ #shimycatsmua #hypnaughtymakeup #hypnaughtypower #lashes #highlight #nikkietutorials #makeuptutorial #makeupblogger #mirrorbellaglam #fakeupfix #skelotim #wakeupandmakeup #brian_champagne #laurag_143 #makeupaddictioncosmetics #makeupgeek #maryhadalittleglam #makeupbymario #brows #mannymua#peachyqueenblog @mirrorbellaglam @skelotim @maryhadalittleglam @peachyqueenblog @hypnaughty.makeup @joamerchan @sandramiyagi @fakeupfix @nikkietutorials @hypnaughtypower @fiercesociety #fiercesociety @wakeupandmakeup @wakeup2slay @shimycatsmua @kcrab__ @makeupforbarbies @shop_alamode @kathleenlights @farahdhukai @bretmansvanity @bretmanrock @hudabeauty #hudabeauty @rochellewick @beautfoles ✨Disclaimer: attempt at your own risk. Try products on skin before use on face. ✨Song: Remember the Name by Fort Minor

Un vídeo publicado por Raychel Newton (@makeup_maven) el

¡Es realmente efectivo!

🍆🧀🍔FACE FULL OF FOOD🌮🍗🍕 Would you believe me if I said my face was beat with a whole lotta’ food?! Yes, that’s right. FOOD. FULL FACE. 😂 Check out my next video to see what I mean!! Let’s start something new!! 😄 #facefulloffood #facefulloffoodchallenge ___________________________ #makeup #art #thanksgiving #mua #motd #hypnaughtymakeup #hypnaughtypower #brian_champagne #buzzfeed #nikkietutorials #mannymua #jeffreestar #kathleenlights #makeupchallenge #fallmakeup #holidaymakeup #makeupblogger #beauty #beautyblogger #fakeupfix #shimycatsmua #peachyqueenblog #makeupaddictioncosmetics @joamerchan @sandramiyagi @hypnaughty.makeup @peachyqueenblog @buzzfeed @shimycatsmua @mirrorbellaglam @nikkietutorials @jeffreestar @mannymua733 #wakeupandmakeup @wakeupandmakeup Una foto publicada por Raychel Newton (@makeup_maven) el

 
