La moda viral que te reta a maquillarte con comida (VIDEO)
Tutoriales de maquillaje hay cientos en YouTube o en páginas de bloggers, pero este que te vamos a enseñar hoy es muy particular. Se ha hecho viral bajo el hashtag #FaceFullOfFoodChallenge y te reta a maquillarte con alimentos como cacao, mantequilla, harina, queso en polvo, aceite de coco y gelatina.
La creadora de esta novedosa y loca técnica es Raychel Newton, quien hace algunos días subió un video a su cuenta de Instagram y se ha hecho viral. ¡Ha puesto a todas las amantes del make up de cabeza!
Sigue cada uno de sus pasos y logra los mismos excelentes resultados que ella. ¿Te animas?
🍆🥕FACE FULL OF FOOD 🍔🌯 ________________ Lol this is a bit ridiculous but hilariously fun!! I challenge all my friends, you guys, to go out and try this #makeupchallenge for the holidays! 😂😂 🌯Don't forget to TAG me AND use the hashtags #facefulloffoodchallenge #facefulloffood So I can see! ✨Disclaimer: attempt at your own risk. Try products on skin before use on face. ✨Song: Remember the Name by Fort Minor
¡Es realmente efectivo!
🍆🧀🍔FACE FULL OF FOOD🌮🍗🍕 Would you believe me if I said my face was beat with a whole lotta' food?! Yes, that's right. FOOD. FULL FACE. 😂 Check out my next video to see what I mean!! Let's start something new!! 😄 #facefulloffood #facefulloffoodchallenge
