Mira la nueva tendencia de cat eye que arrasa que redes (FOTOS)
En los últimos días venimos siguiendo una nueva tendencia de belleza en las redes sociales que ha captado nuestra atención. Se trata del “squiggle” que ha inspirado a cientos de mujeres para reinventar el popular cat eye.
Lo que más nos gusta de esta técnica es que no tendrás que preocuparte por que las líneas queden trazadas a la perfección, ¡aquí todo vale! ¿Te animarías con ella?
🚨🚨🚨🚨TREND ALERT🚨🚨🚨🚨 〰〰〰〰#WAVYLINER 〰〰〰〰 I seen so many wavybrows but I decided to do this with my Liner and no it's not even photoshopped u can see it on my recent!!! ———————————————————— Brows – @wunder2cosmetics Concealer – @tartecosmetics #shapetape Eyeliner – @katvondbeauty @katvond__ Lashes – @americandollhouse "Jewel" Mascara – @catrice.cosmetics
Wavy brows are not for me, but this looks kind of cool,right? #wavyliner #wavycrease #wavytrend What do you think? Tell me in the comments⤵️⤵️ Details: @nyxcosmetics Precision Brow pencil in "Charcoal"; Ultimate brights palette @makeupgeekcosmetics eyeshadow Confection @hudabeauty lashes in "Scarlett" @shophudabeauty @kyliecosmetics by Koko Kollection face palette highlighters @dm_hrvatska S-he stylezone dip eyeliner A post shared by Maja Galba (@dashofblue_makeup) on
If anyone is going to rock this wavy brow trend it will certainly be @makeupbyhertta 👌
Wavy brows, wavy lips, wavy cut crease…wavy liner?! Yessss. This was insanely hard to do though, let me tell you. A post shared by Samantha Richard | 📍 SE Texas (@sammy_hadalittle_glam) on
