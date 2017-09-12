 
image for Mira la nueva tendencia de cat eye que arrasa que redes (FOTOS)

Mira la nueva tendencia de cat eye que arrasa que redes (FOTOS)

12 de septiembre de 2017
Por:

En los últimos días venimos siguiendo una nueva tendencia de belleza en las redes sociales que ha captado nuestra atención. Se trata del “squiggle” que ha inspirado a cientos de mujeres para reinventar el popular cat eye.

 

Lo que más nos gusta de esta técnica es que no tendrás que preocuparte por que las líneas queden trazadas a la perfección, ¡aquí todo vale! ¿Te animarías con ella?

🚨🚨🚨🚨TREND ALERT🚨🚨🚨🚨 〰〰〰〰#WAVYLINER 〰〰〰〰 I seen so many wavybrows but I decided to do this with my Liner and no it’s not even photoshopped u can see it on my recent!!! ———————————————————— Brows – @wunder2cosmetics Concealer – @tartecosmetics #shapetape Eyeliner – @katvondbeauty @katvond__ Lashes – @americandollhouse “Jewel” Mascara – @catrice.cosmetics • 〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰• Pls tag the brand for a spam back ❤️ #liner #linersandbrowsss #wavyliner #trend #trend2017 #makeuptrend #makeupartist #selftoughtartist #art #undiscoveredmakeupartist #undiscoveredmuaa #wakeupmakeup #fiercesociety #eyelinertrend2017 #mua #squigglyliner #squiggleliner

A post shared by ✨Aspiring MUA✨ (@glamby.seda) on

Wavy brows are not for me, but this looks kind of cool,right? #wavyliner #wavycrease #wavytrend What do you think? Tell me in the comments⤵️⤵️ Details: @nyxcosmetics Precision Brow pencil in “Charcoal”; Ultimate brights palette @makeupgeekcosmetics eyeshadow Confection @hudabeauty lashes in “Scarlett” @shophudabeauty @kyliecosmetics by Koko Kollection face palette highlighters @dm_hrvatska S-he stylezone dip eyeliner @omghairmakeup @makeupcoach @browzandeyes @glowjunkies @glowedupgirl @bakeandglow @highlightyourfeed @makeupgirlsk @makeupgirlslife @wakeupandmakeup @makeupartists_worldwide @fiercesociety @makeup.feed @makeupfanatic1 @hudabeauty @lillyghalichi @feature_my_stuff @slayagebeauties #muasfeaturing A post shared by Maja Galba (@dashofblue_makeup) on

Swiggle 🕸🕷#eyelinerblack#eyeliner#wavyliner#twowings#makeup#makeuplook#makeuplover#like4like#greeneyes

A post shared by makeup ⚡️🍭💗 (@gllossygiirll) on

Lee más
galería
thumbnail of feature post
Los 10 diseños de manicura más locos de internet (FOTOS)
 
 
Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 

Artículos relacionados

 
thumbnail for Este niño de solo 10 años ha cambiado el mundo de la belleza en redes sociales (VIDEO)
Este niño de solo 10 años ha cambiado el mundo de la belleza en redes sociales (VIDEO)
thumbnail for Cejas pluma: la nueva tendencia que todas las mujeres quieren llevar
Cejas pluma: la nueva tendencia que todas las mujeres quieren llevar
thumbnail for Truco sencillo para delinear los ojos como una profesional
Truco sencillo para delinear los ojos como una profesional
thumbnail for Aplicar maquillaje con preservativos está de moda (VIDEO)
Aplicar maquillaje con preservativos está de moda (VIDEO)
 
 
Tags:  
 
 

Comentarios

 
 