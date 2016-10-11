Conoce al primer hombre que es imagen de una campaña publicitaria de cosméticos
La marca de cosméticos Covergirl está revolucionando el mundo de la belleza, al usar a un hombre en la publicidad de uno de sus productos.
Y es que James Charles, artista de maquillaje y superestrella de Instagram de tan solo 17 años, se convirtió en el protagonista del comercial de la máscara de pestañas So Lashy.
Para la marca de cosméticos, la pasión por el maquillaje no entiende de géneros, como lo demuestra James Charles, quien hace más de un año, con valentía decidió lanzar su cuenta de Instagram, mostrando una faceta diferente y original del uso del maquillaje, y que ha servido como inspiración para mujeres, hombres, chicos y chicas, asegura la firma. Sin duda, James Charles no solo es una de las grandes estrellas del makeup, uno de los primeros en mostrar las tendencias, sino también una fuente de inspiración para lograr un look especial. Aquí te dejamos algunos de sus secretos de maquillaje:
IRIDESCENCE 💎 inspired by crystals and @joeygraceffa 💘 ____ base is @katvondbeauty tattoo lock it foundation. glow is sigma loose shimmers in zeal, lush, and ambrosia. Brows are @anastasiabeverlyhills clear brow gel & lips are ABH lip gloss in “candy” with pigment layered on top. @milkmakeup eye vinyl in “bridge” on the eye lids. ____ tag your friends! 💘💚💜💙 A photo posted by JAMES CHARLES (@jcharlesbeauty) on
practicing my drag ✨ – I’ve been super inspired by @naomismalls & @ageofaquaria – they’re both so beautiful and talented I need them to paint me ASAP – I had to wear a hat with this look because the wig I have is so crusty and gross 😫 if you’re a wig designer or know someone who’s amazing with wigs please DM me because I’d love to collab for some future drag looks! – edit: Yes, my nose is perfectly fine. The pointed nostrils is a common drag technique used to create a more pinched nose & it’s just black eyeliner. It usually looks great on queens but my nose is just so big that it doesn’t quite look right. I still need practice clearly!!
THE POWER OF MAKEUP 💪🏼⚡️ ____ I needed to do this post. The past few days of my life have been some of the worst in a very long time and I’ve been extremely upset and out of it. I had a boy I really cared about take advantage of me to a whole new level and it both hurt me, but also absolutely crushed me & my confidence. I cried for the first time in years and was extremely lost and just overall angry. I wanted to do this post now that I’ve grown and learned from the situation to show you guys that confidence is key. You should NEVER let anyone get in the way of your goals or more importantly your happiness. Makeup makes me so happy and feel so powerful and strong and it’s truly an escape. Makeup is truly an art. It’s a form of expression, it’s a way to feel beautiful, and to make people gasp and look exactly how they want to. It’s more than just wanting to impress someone or look pretty. We do makeup for ourselves, NOT for the pleasure of anyone else. It’s so important to be confident and love yourself no matter who is loving you back. Please learn from my mistake and always put your own self confidence and self love first, no matter how cute a guy is or no matter how someone may make you feel. I am worth more and so are you. 💘 ____ face is @makeupforeverofficial HD foundation stick. I contoured using my @makeupgeekcosmetics contour pan in warm medium. Highlight is @anastasiabeverlyhills glow kit in “that glow” with the shade sunburst. Brows are @benefitcosmetics ka-BROW cream gel set with gimme brow. Eyes are @morphebrushes 35O & lashes are @esqido lashmopolitan. Lips are @nyxcosmetics liquid lingerie in baby doll. A photo posted by JAMES CHARLES (@jcharlesbeauty) on
¿Crees que el maquillaje es solo para las chicas?
