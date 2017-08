Excited to share with all of you a little bit from my last photoshoot😊Special thanks to @gatoriveroph 🙏🏼📸 M&H by @edwinbeltranmakeup 💄and styling by my dears @josemiguelnumo and @elizabethdaes ❤️😍

A post shared by Ariadna Gutierrez (@gutierrezary) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT