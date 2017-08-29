 
image for El millonario Gianluca Vacchi tiene a su doble ¿más guapo que él? (FOTOS)

El millonario Gianluca Vacchi tiene a su doble ¿más guapo que él? (FOTOS)

29 de agosto de 2017
Por:

¡Cuidado Gianluca Vacchi, te ha salido competencia! Al millonario italiano más famoso del mundo le ha surgido un doble y se trata de Pawel Ladziak un polaco con gran parecido a Vacchi. 

El cuerpo escultural y los tatuajes son las principales características que los hacen que sean casi idénticos. Mira aquí las fotos y juzga tú misma. ¿Cuál te gusta más?

Ginaluca:

Colorful #gvlifestyle

A post shared by Gianluca Vacchi (@gianlucavacchi) on

Rainbow… #gvlifestyle A post shared by Gianluca Vacchi (@gianlucavacchi) on

Sardinia…💙 #gvlifestyle

A post shared by Gianluca Vacchi (@gianlucavacchi) on

Enjoy your day😉 #gvlifestyle A post shared by Gianluca Vacchi (@gianlucavacchi) on

Pawel:

Don’t be afraid to try be perfect, we will never achieve this 😎 . . .

A post shared by Pawel Ladziak – Polish Viking® (@pavel_ladziak) on

Lee más
thumbnail of feature post
Thalía celebra su cumpleaños con un sexy traje de baño
 
 
Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 

Artículos relacionados

 
thumbnail for Critican a Gianluca Vacchi por modelar con tacones
Critican a Gianluca Vacchi por modelar con tacones
thumbnail for Gianluca Vacchi se enfrenta a problemas económicos
Gianluca Vacchi se enfrenta a problemas económicos
thumbnail for ¡No vas a creer cómo ha cambiado Gianluca Vacchi, el millonario de moda!
¡No vas a creer cómo ha cambiado Gianluca Vacchi, el millonario de moda!
thumbnail for Carlos Ponce imita el sexy baile del millonario italiano
Carlos Ponce imita el sexy baile del millonario italiano
 
 
Tags:  
 
 

Comentarios

 
 