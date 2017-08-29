El millonario Gianluca Vacchi tiene a su doble ¿más guapo que él? (FOTOS)
¡Cuidado Gianluca Vacchi, te ha salido competencia! Al millonario italiano más famoso del mundo le ha surgido un doble y se trata de Pawel Ladziak un polaco con gran parecido a Vacchi.
El cuerpo escultural y los tatuajes son las principales características que los hacen que sean casi idénticos. Mira aquí las fotos y juzga tú misma. ¿Cuál te gusta más?
Ginaluca:
Rainbow… #gvlifestyle
Enjoy your day😉 #gvlifestyle
Pawel:
Just coffee time my friends ☕️
The beard is not an addition to you, it's a lifestyle. Take care of the beard with the best cosmetics @thebeardstruggle … Save 10% with code "Pawel" www.thebeardstruggle.com
