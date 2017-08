Last Sunday, First Lady @flotus returned from Camp David to the White House wearing a pink check shirt from J.Crew. According with Vogue US, it has now sold out. #fashion . . . . #firstlady #melaniatrump #jcrew #whitehouse #ootd #ootn #makeup #style #igstyle #julianamodine #pink #checkshirt #igfashion #instagood #instastyle #instafashion #tbs #lit

A post shared by By Juliana Modine (@fashiononrock) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:44am PDT