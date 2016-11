We’re gonna miss you Daddio! You lived & played by your own rules…you truly were 1 of a kind! You instilled discipline, and a work ethic that has created a legacy in your honor! (Pic left to right: Will Smith II; Will Smith III (Trey); Will Smith I (Daddio!) #RIPDaddio #donttellmetheresnothingyoucantdo #WillSMITH1

A photo posted by shereefletcher (@shereefletcher) on Nov 7, 2016 at 10:32am PST