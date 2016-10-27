Artists Lizzie Fitch and Ryan Trecartin explore how cameras, social media, and reality TV have changed the way we engage with the world and with one another. In this project for W’s Art Issue, titled “placebo pets,” supermodels @KendallJenner and @GigiHadid appear as super friendly, domesticated humanoid pets. Fitch and Trecartin see in our relationship to pets a parallel with our relationship to technology, in the way that we’ve been trained to adapt our behavior, our language, and the images we choose to present our changing selves. “There’s a certain power that animals have over us when they respond to us in unexpected, friendly ways,” says Trecartin. “And it’s really them domesticating us almost more than us domesticating them, because they’re training us to want them. Training and taming something is not one-sided. We created social media, but then it changed us because we interacted with it.” Read more in an interview with @DianeSolway on wmag.com. Photo by @jasonkibblerstudio, styled by @patrickmackieinsta.

