¡Estos son los nominados a los Golden Globes Awards 2017!
Este domingo 8 de enero se llevará a cabo la entrega número 74 de los Golden Globes Awards, una de las ceremonias favoritas de Hollywood, en donde son premiados lo mejor del cine y la televisión por la crítica internacional en Hollywood.
Uno de los aspectos más atractivos de los Golden Globes, considerados como la antesala para los Premios Óscar, es que reúnen al cine y a la televisión, a las estrellas de la pantalla grande con los de la pantalla chica. La ceremonia se realizará en el legendario Beverly Hilton Hotel en Los Ángeles y será conducida por Jimmy Fallon.
Entre los favoritos se encuentra el musical La La Land con siete nominaciones, Moonlight con seis menciones, Manchester by the sea con cinco nominaciones, y Florence Foster Jenkins y Lion, ambas con cuatro menciones. En televisión las favoritas son Game of Thrones, Stranger Things y Westworld, que buscarán quedarse con el premio a Mejor Serie de Televisión.
A continuación te presentamos la lista completa de nominados a los Golden Globes Awards 2017, ¿cuáles son tus favoritos?
CINE
Mejor Película, Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Mejor Película, Comedia o Musical
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
Mejor Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Mejor Actor, Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Mejor Actriz, Drama
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Mejor Actor, Comedia
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Mejor Actriz, Comedia
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Mejor Guión
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Mejor Score
Moonlight
La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Mejor Canción Original
“Can’t Stop the Feeling”, Trolls
“City of Stars”, La La Land
“Faith”, Sing
“Gold”, Gold
“How Far I’ll Go”, Moana
Mejor Película Animada
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
Mejor Película Extranjera
Divines
Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
TV
Mejor Serie de TV, Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Mejor Serie de TV, Comedia/Musical
Atlanta
Blackish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Mejor Miniserie o Película de TV
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Mejor Actor, Drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Mejor Actriz, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Mejor Actor, Comedia
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Mejor Actriz, Comedia
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Mejor Actor, Miniserie o Película de TV
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Mejor Actriz, Miniserie o Película de TV
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
