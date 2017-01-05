¡Estos son los nominados a los Golden Globes Awards 2017!

Este domingo 8 de enero se llevará a cabo la entrega número 74 de los Golden Globes Awards, una de las ceremonias favoritas de Hollywood, en donde son premiados lo mejor del cine y la televisión por la crítica internacional en Hollywood.

Uno de los aspectos más atractivos de los Golden Globes, considerados como la antesala para los Premios Óscar, es que reúnen al cine y a la televisión, a las estrellas de la pantalla grande con los de la pantalla chica. La ceremonia se realizará en el legendario Beverly Hilton Hotel en Los Ángeles y será conducida por Jimmy Fallon.

Entre los favoritos se encuentra el musical La La Land con siete nominaciones, Moonlight con seis menciones, Manchester by the sea con cinco nominaciones, y Florence Foster Jenkins y Lion, ambas con cuatro menciones. En televisión las favoritas son Game of Thrones, Stranger Things y Westworld, que buscarán quedarse con el premio a Mejor Serie de Televisión.

A continuación te presentamos la lista completa de nominados a los Golden Globes Awards 2017, ¿cuáles son tus favoritos?

CINE

Mejor Película, Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Mejor Película, Comedia o Musical

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Mejor Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Mejor Actor, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Mejor Actriz, Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Mejor Actor, Comedia

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Mejor Actriz, Comedia

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Mejor Guión

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Mejor Score

Moonlight

La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Mejor Canción Original

“Can’t Stop the Feeling”, Trolls

“City of Stars”, La La Land

“Faith”, Sing

“Gold”, Gold

“How Far I’ll Go”, Moana

Mejor Película Animada

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Mejor Película Extranjera

Divines

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

TV

Mejor Serie de TV, Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Mejor Serie de TV, Comedia/Musical

Atlanta

Blackish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Mejor Miniserie o Película de TV

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Mejor Actor, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Mejor Actriz, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Mejor Actor, Comedia

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Mejor Actriz, Comedia

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Mejor Actor, Miniserie o Película de TV

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Mejor Actriz, Miniserie o Película de TV

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation