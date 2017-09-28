 
28 de septiembre de 2017
Todos estuvimos enganchados a las aventuras y desventuras de Steve Urkel y la familia Winslow. Entraban en nuestra casa cada día y nos entretenían durante unos minutos.

Pues bien, ahora, 20 años después de la emisión del último episodio en Estados Unidos (el 9 de mayo de 1997) el elenco ha posado para Entertainment Weekly, sumándose así a otras reuniones nostálgicas.

Jaleel White (Steve Urkel), Reginald VelJohnson (Carl), Jo Marie Payton (Harriette), Kellie Shanygne Williams (Laura), Darius McCrary (Eddie), Bryton McClure (Ricky), Telma Hopkin (Rachel) y Shawn Harrison (Waldo Geraldo Faldo) han posado en 13 fotografías en un salón que imita al de la familia en la ficción. Mira la sesión completa aquí. 

¿Qué te parece cómo se ven ahora?

 

 
