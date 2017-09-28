Los protagonistas de Family Matters se reencuentran muy cambiados (FOTO)
Todos estuvimos enganchados a las aventuras y desventuras de Steve Urkel y la familia Winslow. Entraban en nuestra casa cada día y nos entretenían durante unos minutos.
Pues bien, ahora, 20 años después de la emisión del último episodio en Estados Unidos (el 9 de mayo de 1997) el elenco ha posado para Entertainment Weekly, sumándose así a otras reuniones nostálgicas.
Is a #FamilyMatters reboot in our future?! 😯 In a day and age where revivals of old sitcoms are all the rage, the cast seems ready to jump at the chance to bring their Chicago clan back to the small screen. “There’s just something really magical about this cast and the real feelings that are here,” Telma Hopkins—who played Rachel, Hariette’s widowed live-in sister—said at our special reunion. “It wasn’t just for the screen. Family really did matter and still does.” Click the link in our bio for more details. 📷Ramona Rosales for EW
We did thaaattt. 🙌🏽 We reunited the cast of #FamilyMatters, including Jaleel White, Kellie Shanygne Williams, Jo Marie Payton, Reginald VelJohnson, Darius McCrary, Telma Hopkins, Shawn Harrison and Bryton James. Swipe through to see exclusive portraits, and click the link in our bio for more. ❤️ 📷: Ramona Rosales for EW A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on
Jaleel White (Steve Urkel), Reginald VelJohnson (Carl), Jo Marie Payton (Harriette), Kellie Shanygne Williams (Laura), Darius McCrary (Eddie), Bryton McClure (Ricky), Telma Hopkin (Rachel) y Shawn Harrison (Waldo Geraldo Faldo) han posado en 13 fotografías en un salón que imita al de la familia en la ficción. Mira la sesión completa aquí.
¿Qué te parece cómo se ven ahora?
Comentarios