In the photo, little Aiden Pham — 13 months old and swaddled in a blanket — nestles asleep in his mother's arms, even as floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey surge around them. Someday, no doubt, Aiden's mother will tell him about the day Houston police rescued them from their flooded home by boat, and about how one officer lifted them to safety. But thanks to the careful eye of a veteran Associated Press photographer David J. Phillip (@djp_b_and_h) assigned to cover the storm, the world already knows the mother, child and officer as the faces of the struggle to deal with the devastation. "I was just keeping an eye out and as soon as I saw the SWAT team member carrying her and then seeing the baby, I just couldn't believe that baby was wrapped up in there and not crying," Phillip said of the moment Sunday afternoon when his lens found the trio. "It was just tender. It was very special." Phillip's photo shows officer Daryl Hudeck, in baseball cap and fatigues, carrying Catherine Pham and the son she cradled through knee-deep water covering Interstate 610, in southwest Houston. Phillip said the woman and child were rescued along with the baby's father from their home in the city's Meyerland section, where water reached many roofs. Soon after the Phams were rescued, Phillip said, he broke away to transmit the photos. It's a good thing, too. Not long after, a boat he was on hit an object underwater, probably a submerged car, and the photographer was pitched backward into the water. His leg was scraped by the boat's outboard motor before fire department rescuers could pull him on board. One of his cameras and all the images it contained were lost. Phillip, who is 51 and has been a photographer for the AP for 22 years, all based in Houston, has covered many hurricanes. But Katrina, Ike and Rita could not prepare him for the one that has swamped his home city.

