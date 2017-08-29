Mira las imágenes más impactantes del huracán Harvey a su paso por Houston
Las autoridades de Texas (EEUU) han elevado la cifra provisional de fallecidos por el paso del huracán Harvey a al menos ocho, seis de ellos en los alrededores de Houston, donde siguen las lluvias y miles de personas esperan aún a ser rescatadas.
Seis de las víctimas mortales se produjeron en el condado de Harris, que incluye la ciudad de Houston; una en Rockport, cerca de donde tocó tierra en la noche del pasado viernes el huracán en la costa del Golfo de México, y otra en Galveston.
El huracán tocó tierra el domingo de madrugada y desde entonces no ha parado de llover, teniendo como consecuencia unas catastróficas inundaciones nunca antes registradas.
“Nuestra atención está ahora puesta en atender a todas las personas que necesitan asistencia”, ha afirmado El gobernador de Texas, George Abbott, quien también ha añadido que: “Hay que aceptar una realidad: estamos todavía comenzando el proceso de respuesta a esta tormenta”.
La Agencia Federal para la Gestión de Emergencias (FEMA) calcula que tendrán que alojar a más de 30.000 personas en los refugios a causa de las inundaciones sin precedentes dejadas por el huracán Harvey, que ha afectado especialmente al área metropolitana de Houston, una de las ciudades más grandes y pobladas de Estados Unidos.
Aquí les dejamos algunas de las imágenes más impactantes:
Remember the heartbreaking pic of Tx Sr Citizens stuck in chest deep water in #Harvey? New pic:They’re safe, warm & dry! @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/T6RDVl9ggZ
— Omar Villafranca (@OmarVillafranca) August 28, 2017
Do not think this is over. We’re a long way from over. Rescues ongoing BW8 @ Tidwell. #abc13 #Harvey pic.twitter.com/dv4lmONCdi — Ted Oberg (@TedABC13) August 28, 2017
.This is the country I Love! #IHaveADream that all the displaced animal babies from #Harvey will be returned to their human familes.#Love pic.twitter.com/RJSYQYCUUT
— S. Crutcher McFadden (@CrutcherMcfad) August 28, 2017
Flooding caused by #Harvey along Texas’ refinery-rich coast could have consequences for state’s oil and gas industry https://t.co/ZIF8VLYAT3 pic.twitter.com/qjHyVcEzUm — ABC News (@ABC) August 28, 2017
Large sinkhole opens up in Rosenberg, Texas, southwest of Houston, amid historic flooding from #Harvey https://t.co/IkseYOVklN pic.twitter.com/6QRakK4xaH
— ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2017
Devastating images from #Houston today – the fourth most populated city in the U.S. And still the rain continues… #Harvey pic.twitter.com/SqF7p18wBx — Dan Holley (@danholley_) August 27, 2017
Daylight reveals the extent of flooding in Houston #hurricane #harvey #Houston buffalobayoupark #flood #flooding #… https://t.co/YCyGkAJg6M pic.twitter.com/wAYU7zZz7G
— DoubleHorn Photo (@DoubleHornPhoto) August 27, 2017
In case you doubt what kind of flooding #Harvey could do, may I present Houston after TS Allison in 2001 pic.twitter.com/0OjDmGwhsN — Kellye Burke (@KellyeBurkeTX) August 24, 2017
This is a true warrior #honor #Repost @ap.images (@get_repost) ・・・ In the photo, little Aiden Pham — 13 months old and swaddled in a blanket — nestles asleep in his mother’s arms, even as floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey surge around them. Someday, no doubt, Aiden’s mother will tell him about the day Houston police rescued them from their flooded home by boat, and about how one officer lifted them to safety. But thanks to the careful eye of a veteran Associated Press photographer David J. Phillip (@djp_b_and_h) assigned to cover the storm, the world already knows the mother, child and officer as the faces of the struggle to deal with the devastation. “I was just keeping an eye out and as soon as I saw the SWAT team member carrying her and then seeing the baby, I just couldn’t believe that baby was wrapped up in there and not crying,” Phillip said of the moment Sunday afternoon when his lens found the trio. “It was just tender. It was very special.” Phillip’s photo shows officer Daryl Hudeck, in baseball cap and fatigues, carrying Catherine Pham and the son she cradled through knee-deep water covering Interstate 610, in southwest Houston. Phillip said the woman and child were rescued along with the baby’s father from their home in the city’s Meyerland section, where water reached many roofs. Soon after the Phams were rescued, Phillip said, he broke away to transmit the photos. It’s a good thing, too. Not long after, a boat he was on hit an object underwater, probably a submerged car, and the photographer was pitched backward into the water. His leg was scraped by the boat’s outboard motor before fire department rescuers could pull him on board. One of his cameras and all the images it contained were lost. Phillip, who is 51 and has been a photographer for the AP for 22 years, all based in Houston, has covered many hurricanes. But Katrina, Ike and Rita could not prepare him for the one that has swamped his home city. #Harvey #davidjphillip #TheAssociatedPress #rescue #baby #flood
A #scary photo from a friends family member in #houston – #harvey #flooding #hurricane #climatechange #climatechangeisreal A post shared by Brett Friedman (@paddlingotaku) on
