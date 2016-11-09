Imágenes bonitas para alegrarnos el día tras la victoria de Donal Trump
Ayer Donald Trump se convirtió en el nuevo presidente de los Estados Unidos, y para intentar escapar de los titulares que hablan sobre caídas en las bolsas y un futuro gris para muchos estadounidenses, queremos presentarles una selección de imágenes que seguro les sacará una sonrisa, en un día como hoy que tanto se necesita.
Los animalitos siempre te sacarán una sonrisa. ¿No son irresistibles?
Baby Bunnies In Cups (Video credit ekdikisis @ekdikisis) For certain advocates out there: The bunnies were unharmed and perfectly fine. They aren’t stuck in the cups (bunnies are made out of so much fluff they can squeeze through holes a quarter of their size) and could easily move about – they just didn’t want to move. Bunnies in fear will not be comfortable enough to doze off. And if you can’t tell the difference between a bunny paralyzed with fear or comfortable enough to sleep, you clearly don’t have enough experience in taking care of bunnies. A scared or traumatized bunny will never be able to fall asleep if they feel even slightly uncomfortable. They’ll struggle whenever given the chance to escape and their hind legs are powerful enough to attempt to kick out of their constraints – a glass cup will never be able to hold them if they aren’t satisfied with their situation. Any bunny owner will be able to tell you their own struggles they’ve had, from a kit to an adult bunny, so long as they aren’t happy with their position or situation, you’ll end up losing the battle with scars to bear. Others: Please don’t try it on your own. The bunnies here are well behaved and used to constant attention and do not struggle. Not every bunny will appreciate this so know your own bunny and don’t try and emulate this. A video posted by Animals Videos (@animalsvideos) on
Round of applause! 😝 A photo posted by Animals (@adorable_animals) on
My face when I realize that I have none of my life together A photo posted by Animals (@adorable_animals) on
#dog #dog #puppy #pup #cute #eyes #instagood #dogs_of_instagram #pet #pets #animal #animals #petstagram #petsagram #dogsitting #photooftheday #dogsofinstagram #ilovemydog #instagramdogs #nature #dogstagram #dogoftheday #lovedogs #lovepuppies #hound #adorable #doglover #instapuppy #chihuahua #chihuahuacolombia #onlychihuahuas A photo posted by Dave Torres Bohorquez (@davetorres21) on
¡Estos gifs de caídas te sacan una sonrisa seguro!
Los gifs de amor todavía nos dan esperanzas…
Y para terminar, chicos guapos. ¡Eso nunca falla!
Comentarios