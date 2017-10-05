 
5 de octubre de 2017
Rodrigo Alves tiene apenas 33 años y ya se ha realizado más de 50 cirguías plásticas con el único objetivo de transformarse en Ken, el famoso muñeco pareja de Barbie.

 

Esto debe a que el joven padece un trastorno dismórfico corporal que básicamente distorsiona la percepción sobre su apariencia física.

#Nogym #rodrigoalves

A post shared by Mark Senior (@marksenior_style) on

 

  An air steward who has undergone 42 operations to look like ‘Barbie’s Ken’ is being treated for a potentially life-threatening condition after his body rejected his new nose. Rodrigo Alves, who has spent £305,000 on plastic surgery, is in hospital with necrosis – where the flesh begins to die – after undergoing a nose reconstruction. After the operation, a hole began to appear in his nose and his new septum appeared to come loose. Slowly, the hole grew and he began having trouble breathing and so was sent to hospital in Malaga, Spain, where he is now receiving antibiotics through an IV drip every eight hours. Doctors say the infection may eat through his nose into his face – which could become gangrenous – and so it may have to be removed. The 32-year-old, who is originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil, but now lives in London, is desperate to fly back to the UK to receive treatment. (Daily Mail) #humanken #humandoll #rodrigoalves #plasticsurgery #beforeandafter #nosejob #rhinoplasty   A post shared by This is not that serious 🍦🍬🍭🍩🍫 (@sweet.celebrities) on  

Según reporta El Diario de NY, tras más de $450,000 dólares invertidos, Alves estaría al borde de quedar desfigurado.  El hombre, que ha pasado gran parte de su vida en quirófanos para transformar su apariencia e imitar al novio de la muñeca Barbie, ha visto seriamente deteriorada su salud por el abuso del bisturí y su falta de cuidados para seguir las indicaciones de los médicos. “Tenemos que reconstruir tu nariz completamente. Esto se va a morir y se te va a caer”, diagnosticó el cirujano Paul Nassif durante un episodio del show Botched de la cadena de televisión E!  

Las graves complicaciones de salud por su adicción a las cirugías no son nuevas para Alves. En 2016 tuvo que ser ingresado de emergencia a un hospital en Málaga, España, por una infección de estafilococo que le provocó necrosis.

