Meet June Bug, the littlest makeup freak in the fam 😂 • • TAG YOUR MAKEUP BESTIE 💄✨ #MOTD #FOTD #makeup #MUA #makeupartist #makeupgeek #makeupinspiration #hypnaughtypower #hypnaughtymakeup #makeuptutorial #dressyourface #allmodernmakep #wakeupandmakeup #anastasiabeverlyhills #slave2beauty #jaclynhill #nikkitutorials #powerofmakeup #liveglam #wakeupandmakeup #vegas_nay #brian_champagne #instamakeup #makeupcoach #hudabeauty #batalashbeauty #makeupbyan #MakeupbyMario

A video posted by COURTNEY||MCCUTCHEON (@lipgloss_and_crayons) on Nov 28, 2016 at 8:01pm PST