Esta chica demuestra los peligros de decir “no pareces suicida” (FOTOS)
La bloguera Milly Smith, a través de su cuenta de Instagram Self Love Club, ha querido mostrar al mundo lo peligroso que es juzgar si una persona tiene o no pensamientos suicidas solo por su aspecto físico.
Con una comparación de dos imágenes la joven ha explicado por qué tuvo que enfrentarse a ciertos comentarios que la llevaron a intentar suicidarse. “No tienes pinta de querer suicidarte”, le dijo su doctor. Palabras que todavía agravaron su estado.
Tw: talk of suicidal tendencies. . “You don’t look suicidal”… I remember these words coming from the Dr’s mouth right after I’d just told him that I was having thoughts of suicide. I remember in that moment my 14 year old self felt invalidation, dumb and embarrassed; something no one in that mindset should have to feel. I left feeling confused, what was I supposed to look like? A bottle of pills in one hand and a suicide note in the other? Those words nearly cost me my life, that judgment, those stupid stupid words. . I remember the night just last year that I spiralled and overdosed in my living room. I remember thinking to myself “I can’t get help, I don’t look suicidal, I don’t fit the bill, they’ll laugh at me”. I remember thinking I must have looked the part, must have been wearing the suicidal costume properly when I woke up in Resus as all around me were concerned, worried and sad faces. By then this could have been too late, i might not have been there to see those sad faces if my partner hadn’t of saved my life. . This, this is the danger of thinking mental health has a ‘face’,a ‘look’. This is how stigma, ignorance and judgement towards mental health/suicide affects those who are poorly. . In both these photos i’m suicidal, perhaps not in the same way but on both of these days I had suicidal thoughts racing around. . Stop the judgment. Stop the stigma.
“No pareces suicida’… Recuerdo que el doctor me dijo esas palabra después de contarle que había tenido pensamientos suicidas”, escribe. “Recuerdo que en ese momento mi yo de 14 años se sentía inútil, estúpido y apenado”.
“Me dejó confundida. ¿Cómo se suponía que tenía que ser? ¿Un bote de pastillas en una mano y una nota de suicidio en la otra? Esas palabras estuvieron cerca de costarme la vida, ese juicio, esas estúpidas, estúpidas palabras”. Smith explica en su post que más tarde trató de suicidarse. “Recuerdo haber pensado: ‘No puedo conseguir ayuda, no parezco suicida, no encajo, se reirán de mí. Recuerdo que pensé que debía haber seguido el guión, haber llevado el traje de suicida apropiado cuando me desperté en la sala de reanimación porque todos los de mi alrededor estaban preocupados, mostraban caras tristes y de preocupación. Para entonces podría haber sido demasiado tarde, podría no haber estado allí para ver esas caras si mi pareja no me hubiese salvado la vida”. Smith insiste a sus seguidores a que no generalicen en términos de salud mental y suicidios: “El peligro es pensar que las enfermedades mentales tienen una cara, una forma de presentarse. Así es como los estigmas y los juicios sobre la salud mental/suicidio afecta a los que están mal”. “En ambas fotos yo era suicida, quizás no de la misma manera pero tenía pensamientos suicidas rondándome. Paremos los juicios. Paremos los estigmas”.
Depression doesn’t have a face. You can’t look at someone online or in person and grade their depression. Depression twists, grows and turns. . Somedays I do my make up, I smile, I leave the house and have coffee, take cute insta snaps of Eli. Somedays I lay on the bathroom floor screaming “please” in a desperate will for the pain to end. . Somedays I can talk to friends online for hours, help them, chat about crap with ease. Other times I avoid messenger like the plague, I leave messages for weeks, months or forever and think about shutting myself off from everyone before they have a chance to shut off from me. . Somedays I dance in my pants around the house, cleaning everywhere and laughing with Eli and Rishi. Somedays Rishi takes unpaid time off work to care for me, keep me safe and lay with me whilst I stay in bed motionless and afraid. . Depression doesn’t have a face Depression can’t be measured. If someone is struggling, they are struggling. . You can function with depression, some days you wouldn’t tell, other days it’s like what you see in the movies. Be kind 💛 A post shared by Milly Smith 💛🌻☀️👑 (@selfloveclubb) on
Depression doesn’t have a ‘LOOK’ I can stand up, have a bomb ass day and still be suicidal. Depression is cruel and unforgiving, sometimes the day I ‘look’ the least depressed I’m suffering the hardest. . There’s a stigma of having to look fragile, broken, make up running, bottle of vodka and a suicide note in your hand to be worthy of help/attention for your pain. . Depression is cowering away in bed. Depression is also faking a smile in public. Depression is sometimes being exhausted getting out of bed. Depression is also excessive bursts of energy to try and distract yourself. Depression is crying, self loathing and dread. Depression is also laughing and trying to fit in. Depression is dark black and cold. Depression is also leading a ‘normal’ life and appearing ‘functioning’ Depression is agony. Depression is also a friend, a comfort. . Don’t judge. You never know what someone is going through behind a smile or a laugh. Be gentle. You’ve no idea how much a kind word could mean to someone. Depression doesn’t have a ‘face’, stop the stigma.
Comentarios